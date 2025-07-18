Kerala government

Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2025 OUT at dhsekerala.gov.in- Check Details Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jul 2025
14:00 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Students who have appeared for the exam can check and download the Kerala Plus Two supplementary results on the DHSE official website, keralaresults.nic.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in
The state board conducted the SAY exams for Class 12 students from June 23 to 27 in two shifts

The Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) announced the Kerala Class 12 SAY exam result 2025 today, July 18. Students who have appeared for the exam can check and download the Kerala Plus Two supplementary results on the DHSE official website, keralaresults.nic.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

The state board conducted the SAY exams for Class 12 students from June 23 to 27 in two shifts. The state board conducted the SAY exams for Class 12 students from June 23 to 27 in two shifts. The morning session was held from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm and the afternoon session was conducted from 2 pm to 4:45 pm.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025: Steps to check

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the DHSE Kerala official website, dhsekerala.gov.in
  2. Click on the Kerala HSE-Second year SAY results 2025 link
  3. Enter the credentials such as registration number and date of birth
  4. Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025 will appear on the screen
  5. Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

This year, a total of 3,70,642 students appeared for the Kerala +12 Result 2025 exam. 2,88,394 students cleared the exam by recording an overall pass percentage of 77.81%. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 18 Jul 2025
14:20 PM
Kerala government Results out
Similar stories
University of Southampton

1st Foreign Uni to Operationalise Campus in India - Southampton University Opens in G. . .

UP Government

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Link Active Soon- Check Detailed Schedule He. . .

Counselling

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Seat Allotment Result Shortly at tgeapcet.nic.in- Details

MAT 2025

AIMA MAT 2025 Special CBT Admit Card Released - Download Now for July 20 Exam

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
University of Southampton

1st Foreign Uni to Operationalise Campus in India - Southampton University Opens in G. . .

UP Government

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Link Active Soon- Check Detailed Schedule He. . .

Counselling

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Seat Allotment Result Shortly at tgeapcet.nic.in- Details

MAT 2025

AIMA MAT 2025 Special CBT Admit Card Released - Download Now for July 20 Exam

KEAM 2025

KEAM Counselling 2025: CEE Kerala Issues Trial Allotment For CAP Engineering Courses-. . .

KEAM 2025

KEAM 2025: NEET UG Score Submission Window Opens for MBBS, BDS & Allied Courses

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality