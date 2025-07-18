Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2025 OUT at dhsekerala.gov.in- Check Details Inside

Summary Students who have appeared for the exam can check and download the Kerala Plus Two supplementary results on the DHSE official website, keralaresults.nic.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in The state board conducted the SAY exams for Class 12 students from June 23 to 27 in two shifts

The Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) announced the Kerala Class 12 SAY exam result 2025 today, July 18. Students who have appeared for the exam can check and download the Kerala Plus Two supplementary results on the DHSE official website, keralaresults.nic.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

The state board conducted the SAY exams for Class 12 students from June 23 to 27 in two shifts. The state board conducted the SAY exams for Class 12 students from June 23 to 27 in two shifts. The morning session was held from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm and the afternoon session was conducted from 2 pm to 4:45 pm.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025: Steps to check

Visit the DHSE Kerala official website, dhsekerala.gov.in Click on the Kerala HSE-Second year SAY results 2025 link Enter the credentials such as registration number and date of birth Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025 will appear on the screen Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

This year, a total of 3,70,642 students appeared for the Kerala +12 Result 2025 exam. 2,88,394 students cleared the exam by recording an overall pass percentage of 77.81%. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.