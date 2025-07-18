RPSC

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2025 Notice Out - Check Vacancy, Eligibility & Key Dates

Posted on 18 Jul 2025
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially released the notification for its school lecturer recruitment drive for 2025, opening the gateway to 3,225 Grade I teaching positions in government schools across the state.

Eligible candidates aspiring to join the Rajasthan teaching cadre can submit their applications online via the official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The online application window will be open from August 14 to September 12, 2025.

To apply for the lecturer posts, candidates must hold a postgraduate degree in the relevant subject along with a Bachelor of Education (BEd) from a recognised institution. Applicants must also be between 21 and 40 years of age as on January 1, 2026, with age relaxations applicable for candidates belonging to reserved categories as per the Rajasthan government norms.

Application fees vary by category. General and OBC (creamy layer) candidates are required to pay ₹600, whereas OBC (non-creamy layer), EWS, SC, ST, and PwD candidates will pay ₹400.

The selection process will comprise two stages: a written examination followed by document verification. The written test will evaluate candidates on their subject expertise, while the second stage will verify the authenticity of their academic qualifications and eligibility documents. During the application process, candidates must upload all necessary certificates and retain a printed copy of their application for future use.

Interested candidates must go through the official notification carefully and adhere to the guidelines before applying.

Read the official notice here.

