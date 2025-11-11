SBI Clerk

SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Exam Date OUT: Check Admit Card Details and Vacancies

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Nov 2025
10:43 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the tentative date for the Junior Associate (Clerk) Mains Examination 2025.
Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the bank's official website, sbi.co.in, once released.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the tentative date for the Junior Associate (Clerk) Mains Examination 2025. As per the official notice, the mains exam is likely to be held on November 21, 2025. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the bank's official website, sbi.co.in, once released.

The mains examination will carry a total of 200 marks and will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours and 40 minutes. Candidates who qualify in the mains will have to appear for the Language Proficiency Test (LPT), which evaluates their knowledge of the local language of the respective state or union territory.

NEET UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Choice Filling Extended - Is Seat Allotment Postponed?
NEET UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Choice Filling Extended - Is Seat Allotment Postponed?
GUJCET 2026 Exam Date Announced - Check Application Details, Exam Pattern and Syllabus
GUJCET 2026 Exam Date Announced - Check Application Details, Exam Pattern and Syllabus

Earlier, the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 was declared on November 4, 2025, for the exams held on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025. The prelims were conducted in online mode and carried a total of 100 marks.

ADVERTISEMENT

This recruitment drive aims to fill over 5000 Junior Associate vacancies across various categories. The detailed distribution of vacancies is as follows:

  • General Category: 2,225 posts
  • Scheduled Caste (SC): 788 posts
  • Scheduled Tribe (ST): 450 posts
  • Other Backward Classes (OBC): 1,179 posts
  • Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 508 posts

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the release of admit cards, examination guidelines, and other important notifications related to the SBI Clerk Mains 2025.

Last updated on 11 Nov 2025
10:43 AM
SBI Clerk State Bank of India (SBI) mains examination Exam dates
Similar stories
NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Choice Filling Extended - Is Seat Allotment Postpone. . .

Closed Schools

Schools Closed in Telangana and Bihar Today for Bye-Elections: Official Directive Iss. . .

SBI

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 Likely in November; Check Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme Here

Tamil Nadu government

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Application Correction Window Closes Today at tnusrb.tn.g. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
istock.com/sze kiat Koh
artificial intelligence (AI)

Smart Street 

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Choice Filling Extended - Is Seat Allotment Postpone. . .

istock.com/mayur kakade
women safety

Women should not step out alone at night 

Closed Schools

Schools Closed in Telangana and Bihar Today for Bye-Elections: Official Directive Iss. . .

BDM International school

Velocity 2025 at BDM International Celebrates Young Innovators and Business Visionari. . .

SBI

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 Likely in November; Check Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality