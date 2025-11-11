SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Exam Date OUT: Check Admit Card Details and Vacancies

Summary The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the tentative date for the Junior Associate (Clerk) Mains Examination 2025. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the bank's official website, sbi.co.in, once released.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the tentative date for the Junior Associate (Clerk) Mains Examination 2025. As per the official notice, the mains exam is likely to be held on November 21, 2025. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the bank's official website, sbi.co.in, once released.

The mains examination will carry a total of 200 marks and will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours and 40 minutes. Candidates who qualify in the mains will have to appear for the Language Proficiency Test (LPT), which evaluates their knowledge of the local language of the respective state or union territory.

Earlier, the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 was declared on November 4, 2025, for the exams held on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025. The prelims were conducted in online mode and carried a total of 100 marks.

This recruitment drive aims to fill over 5000 Junior Associate vacancies across various categories. The detailed distribution of vacancies is as follows:

General Category: 2,225 posts

Scheduled Caste (SC): 788 posts

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 450 posts

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 1,179 posts

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 508 posts

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the release of admit cards, examination guidelines, and other important notifications related to the SBI Clerk Mains 2025.