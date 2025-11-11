NEET UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Choice Filling Extended - Is Seat Allotment Postponed?

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round choice filling deadline. Initially, the last date for choice filling and locking was November 9, 2025, but the deadline has been extended.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round choice filling deadline till today, November 11, 2025, up to 11.55 PM. Candidates can also lock their choices between 4 PM and 11.55 PM today. Initially, the last date for choice filling and locking was November 9, 2025, but the deadline has been extended by two days.

Although the MCC has not provided an official reason for the extension, it is speculated that the change may be linked to an update in the seat matrix for this round. As per the notification issued on November 7, 2025, one MBBS seat has been added in Government Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai, under the All India Quota (AIQ) for the OBC PwD category.

With this addition, the total number of seats available in the Stray Vacancy Round across MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing courses now stands at 1,232. Candidates are advised to complete the choice filling and locking process within the revised timeline to ensure their preferences are considered for seat allotment.

The seat allotment result for NEET UG Counselling 2025 stray vacancy round, which was originally scheduled to be released on November 12, 2025, is now likely to be postponed. The MCC has not yet announced the revised dates for the publication of results or the institute reporting schedule. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website - mcc.nic.in - for further updates and official notifications.