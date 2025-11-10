GUJCET 2026

GUJCET 2026 Exam Date Announced - Check Application Details, Exam Pattern and Syllabus

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Nov 2025
11:05 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar, has officially announced the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026 exam date.
The online application form for GUJCET 2026 will be released soon on the official website.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar, has officially announced the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026 exam date for admission to engineering and pharmacy programmes. As per the latest notification, the GUJCET 2026 exam will be conducted on March 29, 2026, from 10 AM to 4 PM across district-level centres in Gujarat.

The online application form for GUJCET 2026 will be released soon on the official website - gseb.org, along with the detailed information bulletin and instructions for candidates.

For the academic year 2026, the exam will be held for Group A, Group B, and Group AB science stream students. Candidates appearing for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics will belong to Group A, while those taking Physics, Chemistry, and Biology will be classified under Group B. Students opting to appear in all four subjects will fall under Group AB.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Gujarat schools affiliated with GSEB have adopted NCERT textbooks for Class 12 in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics, the GUJCET 2026 will follow the NCERT-based syllabus prescribed by the Board.

Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

The GUJCET 2026 question paper will include multiple-choice objective-type questions, with 40 questions per subject. The Physics and Chemistry paper will be conducted jointly for 2 hours, while the Mathematics and Biology papers will be held separately for 1 hour each.

Last updated on 10 Nov 2025
11:06 AM
GUJCET 2026 GUJCET Gujarat Common Entrance Test exam schedule GSEB
Similar stories
AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET BiPC Final Phase Seat Allotment 2025 Download Link Active Now! Check Result. . .

WBPRB

WBP SI Result 2025 Declared for Prelims; PMT and PET Admit Card OUT Now

WBPRB

WBP Constable Admit Card 2025 Out at wbpolice.gov.in - Download Link and Exam Details

school curriculum

Global Learning in Focus - Chennai Schools to Adopt Western Australian WACE Curriculu. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET BiPC Final Phase Seat Allotment 2025 Download Link Active Now! Check Result. . .

WBPRB

WBP SI Result 2025 Declared for Prelims; PMT and PET Admit Card OUT Now

WBPRB

WBP Constable Admit Card 2025 Out at wbpolice.gov.in - Download Link and Exam Details

school curriculum

Global Learning in Focus - Chennai Schools to Adopt Western Australian WACE Curriculu. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 to Be Released Shortly at ssc.gov.in; Tier-I Exam Begins Soo. . .

Institute of Management Technology

Sports, Spirit, and Success: IMT Hyderabad’s Periodos 10.0 Wraps Up in Style!

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality