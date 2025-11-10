GUJCET 2026 Exam Date Announced - Check Application Details, Exam Pattern and Syllabus

Summary The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar, has officially announced the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026 exam date. The online application form for GUJCET 2026 will be released soon on the official website.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar, has officially announced the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026 exam date for admission to engineering and pharmacy programmes. As per the latest notification, the GUJCET 2026 exam will be conducted on March 29, 2026, from 10 AM to 4 PM across district-level centres in Gujarat.

The online application form for GUJCET 2026 will be released soon on the official website - gseb.org, along with the detailed information bulletin and instructions for candidates.

For the academic year 2026, the exam will be held for Group A, Group B, and Group AB science stream students. Candidates appearing for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics will belong to Group A, while those taking Physics, Chemistry, and Biology will be classified under Group B. Students opting to appear in all four subjects will fall under Group AB.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Gujarat schools affiliated with GSEB have adopted NCERT textbooks for Class 12 in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics, the GUJCET 2026 will follow the NCERT-based syllabus prescribed by the Board.

Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

The GUJCET 2026 question paper will include multiple-choice objective-type questions, with 40 questions per subject. The Physics and Chemistry paper will be conducted jointly for 2 hours, while the Mathematics and Biology papers will be held separately for 1 hour each.