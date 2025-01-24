TANCET 2025 Registration Begins - Direct Link and Exam Schedule

Summary Anna University has officially started the online registration process for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2025 today, January 24. Interested candidates must complete their application submission through the official website, before the deadline on February 21, 2025.

Anna University has officially started the online registration process for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2025 today, January 24. This entrance test serves as a gateway for students seeking admission into MBA and MCA programmes across Tamil Nadu. Interested candidates must complete their application submission through the official website, before the deadline on February 21, 2025.

Step-by-Step Registration Process

Step 1: Visit the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 2: Click on the ‘Online Registration’ option on the homepage.

Step 3: Complete registration to obtain the login credentials.

Step 4: Login and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Enter your details, academic qualifications, and preferred exam centres.

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents according to the format specified.

Step 7: Complete the process by paying the application fee.

Step 8: Submit and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Application Fee

The application fee varies based on the candidate’s category. Candidates belonging to the SC/SCA/ST category of Tamil Nadu will have to pay an amount of ₹500, whereas, others will pay ₹1000 as their fee.

Candidates are advised to ensure all details entered during registration are accurate, as incorrect information can lead to disqualification.

TANCET 2025 will be conducted on March 22, 2025, in two sessions - first session from 10 AM to noon for MCA examinees and the second session from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM for MBA candidates.

This is a state-level entrance exam conducted by Anna University for admissions into university departments, constituent colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University, government, government-aided colleges, and other participating institutes.

Find the direct registration link here.