JEE Main 2025 Admit Card for Jan 28-30 Exams Out, Centres Shifted

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2025 exams scheduled on January 28, 29, and 30, 2025. Due to travel challenges caused by the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, the exam centres for these dates have been relocated to Varanasi.

Exam Centre Relocation Details

The decision to shift exam centers was made following multiple representations from candidates highlighting the difficulty in reaching Prayagraj amidst Mahakumbh-related congestion. The relocation applies only to candidates scheduled to appear on the affected dates, January 28, 29, and 30, 2025.

"Therefore, the examination scheduled in centres at Prayagraj have been shifted to centres in nearby city i.e. Varanasi on these days ", the official notification highlighted.

How to Download the Admit Card

Candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in and following these steps:

Log in using your application number and password.

Click on the link to download the admit card.

Verify the details, including the updated exam center information.

Print a copy of the admit card for examination day.

The admit card contains vital information such as the candidate’s details, updated exam centre details, exam date, timings, QR code, and barcode for verification. Candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card and a valid photo ID matching the one uploaded during the application process.

The JEE Main 2025 Session 1 is being conducted in multiple cities across India and 15 international locations. Earlier, admit cards for exams on January 22, 23, and 24 were issued on January 18, 2025.