SSC GD Answer Key 2025 to be Out: Release Date, Steps to Download

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has successfully conducted the Constable (GD) recruitment examination, which began on February 4 and concluded on February 25. The commission is now set to release the provisional answer key for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to access the answer key and their response sheets on the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in, once they are made available.

How to Download SSC GD Provisional Answer Key 2025

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in. Click on the ‘Answer Keys and Response Sheets’ link. Enter the required credentials. Verify the answer key and response sheet. Download and print a copy for future reference.

Raising Objections Against SSC GD Answer Key 2025

Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key can challenge it within the stipulated deadline. The objections will be reviewed by a panel of experts before the commission releases the final answer key.

SSC GD Answer Key 2025 Expected Release Date

The provisional answer key is likely to be released in the first week of March. Candidates can download it along with their response sheets from the SSC website.

The recruitment exam was held across multiple days – February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25.