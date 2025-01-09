TSPSC Group 3 Answer Key 2024 Released: Check Download and Objection Submission Steps

Summary The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the preliminary answer key for the Group III Services Recruitment Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the answer key and master question papers on the official website.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the preliminary answer key for the Group III Services Recruitment Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the answer key and master question papers on the official website, tspsc.gov.in, by logging into their accounts.

The exam was conducted on November 17 (paper I and paper II) and November 18 (paper III) across 1,401 centers in 33 districts of Telangana.

Steps to Download TSPSC Group 3 Answer Key

Visit the TSPSC official website at tspsc.gov.in. Click on the candidate login option displayed on the homepage. Login with your unique credentials. Select the relevant subject name. The required answer key will open in a new window. Download and save the document for reference.

If candidates find discrepancies in the preliminary answer key, they can raise objections online via the TSPSC portal, by January 12, 2025 (5 PM).

“The objections submitted through e-mails and through personal representations or in any form will not be considered under any circumstances. Any objections received after the last day and time will not be considered ”, the official notification highlighted.

Objection Submission Window

Objections must be submitted in English, as the text box supports only this language.

Candidates must upload supporting documents with details like the author’s name, edition, page number, publisher's name, or a valid website URL. Objections submitted outside the deadline or without the prescribed format will not be entertained.