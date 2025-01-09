AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Answer Key 2024 Objection Window Closes - Result Update

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jan 2025
10:20 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to close the objection window for the All India Bar Examination XIX (AIBE 19) Answer Key 2024.
Candidates who appeared for the AIBE 19 exam and wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key must do so through the official website (allindiabarexamination.com).

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to close the objection window for the All India Bar Examination XIX (AIBE 19) Answer Key 2024 on January 10, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the AIBE 19 exam and wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key must do so through the official website (allindiabarexamination.com).

TSPSC Group 3 Answer Key 2024 Released: Check Download and Objection Submission Steps
TSPSC Group 3 Answer Key 2024 Released: Check Download and Objection Submission Steps

The AIBE 19 provisional answer key for the December 22 exam was published earlier on the official website, where candidates could access the PDF directly, without logging into their account. Following this on December 30, 2024, the Council opened the challenge submission facility for students who wished to submit objections by paying a fee of ₹500 per submitted objections.

Once the objection period ends, BCI will review all objections submitted by the candidates and release the final answer key 2024 based on the evaluations. Based on the released answer key, the AIBE 19 result will be declared shortly afterward.

ADVERTISEMENT
WB NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling Postponed - New Dates Update
WB NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling Postponed - New Dates Update

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates on the release of the final answer key and results. They must ensure that all objections are filed before the deadline since no objections will be accepted once the window closes.

The exam, conducted by the Bar Council of India (BCI), is a national-level selection procedure that tests the knowledge of law graduates and awards them a "Certificate of Practice," allowing them to practice as an advocate in India.

Last updated on 09 Jan 2025
10:20 AM
AIBE 19 Exam 2024 Bar Council of India (BCI) AIBE XIX
Similar stories
TSPSC

TSPSC Group 3 Answer Key 2024 Released: Check Download and Objection Submission Steps

FMGE December 2024

NBEMS Releases FMGE 2024 Admit Card; Exam in Jan: Steps to Download

COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Registration, Exam Dates Announced: Check Here

bseb

Bihar Board Class 10th Admit Card 2025 OUT at secondary.biharboardonline.com- Details. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TSPSC

TSPSC Group 3 Answer Key 2024 Released: Check Download and Objection Submission Steps

FMGE December 2024

NBEMS Releases FMGE 2024 Admit Card; Exam in Jan: Steps to Download

South Point High School

ASPEXS to Host Rendezvous 2025: South Point's Grand Annual Alumni Event

COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Registration, Exam Dates Announced: Check Here

bseb

Bihar Board Class 10th Admit Card 2025 OUT at secondary.biharboardonline.com- Details. . .

Future Institute of Engineering and Management

Team 'Binary Brains' of FIEM Triumphs at Smart India Hackathon 2024 Finals