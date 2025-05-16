SSC GD Result 2025 - Check Expected Date, Updated Vacancy and Selection Process

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to declare the SSC GD Constable Result 2025 soon on its official website — ssc.gov.in. Once released, the result PDF will feature the merit list containing roll numbers of shortlisted candidates, along with the state-wise and category-wise cut-off marks.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to declare the SSC GD Constable Result 2025 soon on its official website — ssc.gov.in. While an official date has not yet been announced, candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to keep their SSC GD admit card 2025 ready to check their roll numbers in the upcoming merit list.

Once released, the result PDF will feature the merit list containing roll numbers of shortlisted candidates, along with the state-wise and category-wise cut-off marks. The commission will declare cut-offs separately for male and female candidates, helping aspirants assess their standing within their respective state and category groups.

Candidates who qualify in the written exam will move on to the next stages of recruitment, which include the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST), followed by a medical examination.

The SSC GD Constable Exam 2025 was conducted from February 4 to February 25, 2025, in 15 languages, including Hindi and English, across the country. The recruitment drive is being held to fill positions such as Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles. In a significant update, SSC increased the total number of vacancies across various paramilitary forces and allied departments from 39,481 to 53,690.

Examinees must stay updated through the official SSC website for timely notifications regarding the result release date and further recruitment process.