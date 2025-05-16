IAT 2025

IISER Admit Card 2025 Out for May 25 Exam: Download IAT Hall Ticket at iiseradmission.in

Posted on 16 May 2025
11:09 AM

File Image

Summary
The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has officially issued the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025 admit cards. Candidates who successfully registered for the entrance test can now access their hall tickets through the official website — iiseradmission.in.

Steps to Download IISER Admit Card 2025

  • Visit the official website at iiseradmission.in.
  • Go to the application portal link on the homepage.
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • View and download your hall ticket.
  • Verify all details carefully.
The admit card will carry important details including the candidate’s name, roll number, exam schedule, exam centre address, photograph, and signature. Candidates are advised to cross-check all information and immediately contact the authorities in case of any discrepancies.

The IISER Aptitude Test 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on May 25, 2025, from 9 AM to Noon at various exam centres across India. This entrance exam is a compulsory requirement for candidates seeking admission into the BS/BTech degree programme at IISER Bhopal and the BS-MS dual degree programmes offered by IISERs in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati, as well as at IISc Bangalore and IIT Madras.

