SSC to Introduce Aadhaar-Based Biometric Verification for Exams Starting May 2025

Our Correspondent
Posted on 18 Apr 2025
10:08 AM

File Image

Summary
In a significant move to uphold transparency and security in recruitment processes, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the implementation of Aadhaar-based biometric authentication for all its competitive examinations beginning May 2025. This decision, as per the official notification released by the Commission, is designed to enhance the integrity of the examination process and ensure smoother candidate verification at multiple stages.

According to the notice, the Aadhaar-enabled verification system will be introduced during online registration and also be used at exam centres when candidates appear for the test. The Commission has clarified that while Aadhaar authentication is voluntary, it is being introduced as a measure to streamline exam-related procedures and improve overall candidate experience.

Candidates appearing for SSC exams scheduled from May 2025 onwards will be able to opt for this biometric authentication feature. Detailed instructions and guidelines regarding its usage during registration and examination will be released shortly on the official SSC website.

Additionally, the SSC has confirmed that the examination calendar for the 2025–26 session is currently under revision, and an updated version will soon be made available to the public.

Meanwhile, the SSC GD Constable 2025 results are expected to be announced soon on the official portal — ssc.gov.in. The recruitment exam, held between February 4 and 25, 2025, aims to fill 39,481 vacancies across various forces. Candidates who clear the computer-based test will proceed to the next stages, which include Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), document verification, and a medical examination.

Last updated on 18 Apr 2025
10:09 AM
SSC Staff Selection Commission SSC 2025
