JIPMAT 2025

JIPMAT 2025 City Intimation Slip Released: Check Exam City Details at exams.nta.ac.in

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 18 Apr 2025
09:46 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for JIPMAT 2025.
Applicants who have registered for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2025 can now check and download their city allotment details by visiting the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for JIPMAT 2025. Applicants who have registered for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2025 can now check and download their city allotment details by visiting the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT.

CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Out at csirnet.nta.ac.in - Link and Qualified Candidates List
CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Out at csirnet.nta.ac.in - Link and Qualified Candidates List

To access the city intimation slip, candidates must log in using their application number and date of birth. It is important to note that the city slip is not the admit card; it only serves to inform candidates about the city in which their exam centre will be located. The official admit cards will be issued separately in due course.

City Slip Download Guide

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT.
  • Click on the ‘Download City Intimation’ link on the homepage.
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • The city slip will be available.
  • Check and download the same for future reference.
UGC NET June 2025 Registration Begins - Link, Guidelines, and Key Dates
UGC NET June 2025 Registration Begins - Link, Guidelines, and Key Dates

As per the notification issued by NTA, this early disclosure of the exam city helps candidates make timely travel and accommodation arrangements. The JIPMAT 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 26, 2025, in a single shift from 3 PM to 5.30 PM in computer-based test (CBT) mode at designated centres across India.

JIPMAT is a national-level entrance exam for students aspiring to join the five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) offered by IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for the academic session 2025–26.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for updates regarding the admit card release and other important instructions ahead of the exam.

Last updated on 18 Apr 2025
09:48 AM
JIPMAT 2025 Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test National Testing Agency (NTA) JIPMAT
Similar stories
CSIR UGC NET December 2024

CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Out at csirnet.nta.ac.in - Link and Qualified Candidates Lis. . .

Representative Image
GAT-B

GAT-B 2025 Admit Card released by NTA on exams.nta.ac.in/DBT - Know how to download

WBJEE 2025

WBJEE Admit Card 2025 Out on wbjeeb.nic.in - Link and Exam Details

UPSC

UPSC NDA & NA II Final Result 2024 - Bengal Boy Imon Ghosh Tops Exam, Makes History!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CSIR UGC NET December 2024

CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Out at csirnet.nta.ac.in - Link and Qualified Candidates Lis. . .

Representative Image
GAT-B

GAT-B 2025 Admit Card released by NTA on exams.nta.ac.in/DBT - Know how to download

WBJEE 2025

WBJEE Admit Card 2025 Out on wbjeeb.nic.in - Link and Exam Details

UPSC

UPSC NDA & NA II Final Result 2024 - Bengal Boy Imon Ghosh Tops Exam, Makes History!

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Registration Begins Today - Update on Exam Mode, Schedule & Seat Matrix

Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)

BITM’s Astro Evening Returns: Discover the Wonders of the Night Sky from April 18-2. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality