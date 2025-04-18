JIPMAT 2025 City Intimation Slip Released: Check Exam City Details at exams.nta.ac.in

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for JIPMAT 2025. Applicants who have registered for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2025 can now check and download their city allotment details by visiting the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for JIPMAT 2025. Applicants who have registered for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2025 can now check and download their city allotment details by visiting the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT.

To access the city intimation slip, candidates must log in using their application number and date of birth. It is important to note that the city slip is not the admit card; it only serves to inform candidates about the city in which their exam centre will be located. The official admit cards will be issued separately in due course.

City Slip Download Guide

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT.

Click on the ‘Download City Intimation’ link on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials.

The city slip will be available.

Check and download the same for future reference.

As per the notification issued by NTA, this early disclosure of the exam city helps candidates make timely travel and accommodation arrangements. The JIPMAT 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 26, 2025, in a single shift from 3 PM to 5.30 PM in computer-based test (CBT) mode at designated centres across India.

JIPMAT is a national-level entrance exam for students aspiring to join the five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) offered by IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for the academic session 2025–26.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for updates regarding the admit card release and other important instructions ahead of the exam.