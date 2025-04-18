CSIR UGC NET December 2024

CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Out at csirnet.nta.ac.in - Link and Qualified Candidates List

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 18 Apr 2025
09:28 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially published the final answer key and result for the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 session.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially published the final answer key and result for the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 session. Candidates who appeared for the Joint CSIR-National Eligibility Test can now access their scorecards, final answer key, recorded responses, and question papers on the official website — csirnet.nta.ac.in.

To check their CSIR NET results, candidates are required to log in using their application number and date of birth. The NTA has also notified that no hard copies of scorecards will be sent by post or email, and candidates must download them directly from the portal.

The CSIR NET December session was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2025, across 326 centres in 164 cities. A total of 2,38,451 candidates registered, and 1,74,785 appeared for the exam. Among the five subjects offered, Chemical Sciences saw the highest number of participants, with 39,452 candidates appearing in the second shift on February 28. Life Sciences followed closely, with 37,522 candidates taking the exam in the first shift on March 1.

As per the final update, two questions were dropped from the exam, and the NTA has awarded marks to all candidates who attempted those questions. The final answer key, which has now been used for result processing, was prepared based on expert-reviewed objections submitted against the provisional key, which was available from March 11 to March 14, 2025.

NTA will publish the cut-off marks for CSIR NET December 2024 shortly on the official website. Candidates are advised to check the same regularly for further updates.

Find the direct scorecard download link here.

Last updated on 18 Apr 2025
09:29 AM
CSIR UGC NET December 2024 CSIR UGC NET Joint CSIR-UGC NET National Testing Agency (NTA) Result
