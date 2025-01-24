SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2024 Objection Window Closes Today: Results Soon

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2024 Tier II answer key objection window is set to close today, January 24, 2025. Candidates can challenge the provisional answer key by paying a fee of ?100 per challenged question or answer.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2024 Tier II answer key objection window is set to close today, January 24, 2025, at 6 PM. Candidates who appeared for the Tier II examination can download the provisional answer key and their response sheets from the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. To access the documents, candidates must log in using their registered ID and password.

Candidates can challenge the provisional answer key by paying a fee of ₹100 per challenged question or answer. The objection window, which opened on January 21, 2025, will strictly close at 6 PM today. Any objections raised after the deadline will not be entertained under any circumstances.

Steps to Raise Objections

Visit the official website: Go to ssc.gov.in.

Log in: Click on the login button and enter your Registered ID and Password.

Download the answer key: View and download the provisional answer key along with your response sheet.

Select the question to challenge: Identify the specific question(s) for objection.

Upload supporting documents: Provide valid proof to support your claim.

Pay the objection fee: Make an online payment of ₹100 per question/answer.

Submit the challenge: Finalise the objection and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The SSC CGL Tier II examinations were conducted on January 18, 19, and 20, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill numerous Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ vacancies across various ministries, departments, and organisations under the Government of India.

SSC has also announced that it will obtain Option-cum-Preference forms from candidates before declaring the final results. A detailed notice regarding this will be uploaded on the official website soon. Candidates must submit their preferences within the specified time frame. Failure to do so will result in exclusion from the final merit list and selection process.