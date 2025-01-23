AILET 2025 Counselling Third Merit List Postponed - Check Seat Availability Update

Summary The National Law University (NLU), Delhi, has announced a delay in the release of the third merit list for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2025 Counselling. This decision comes as all seats for the BA LLB(Hons) and LLM programmes have been filled through the first and second merit lists.

The National Law University (NLU), Delhi, has announced a delay in the release of the third merit list for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2025 Counselling, which was initially scheduled for publication today, January 23, 2025. This decision comes as all seats for the BA LLB(Hons) and LLM programmes have been filled through the first and second merit lists.

AILET 2025 was conducted on December 8, 2024. Online counselling registration for the courses began on December 13, 2024, and concluded on December 22, 2024, with the first and second merit lists for the BA LLB(Hons) and LLM programmes being released on December 27, 2024, and January 10, 2025, respectively.

According to the official notice released, all seats, except for those in the Foreign National category, have been filled based on the earlier lists, and the third merit list will only be issued if vacancies arise due to withdrawal of admissions after May 15, 2025. Candidates are advised to keep track of updates regarding seat availability.

Foreign National Category Admissions

The last date to apply for the Foreign National category is April 30, 2025. The merit list for this category will be published after the declaration of CBSE and ICSE Class XII results or equivalent examinations.

The admission process for the Joint Master's in LLM/MA (Intellectual Property Law and Management) and PhD programmes will continue as per the announced schedule.