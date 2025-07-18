SSC 2025

SSC CHSL 2025 Last Date to Apply Today - Check Application and Exam Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jul 2025
11:07 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to close the online application window for the SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level 2025 examination today, July 18.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,131 vacancies across various Group C posts.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to close the online application window for the SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level 2025 examination today, July 18. Candidates wishing to join various Group C positions across ministries and departments must complete and submit their SSC CHSL 2025 application forms before the stipulated deadline.

TNEA Counselling 2025: Lateral Entry Rank List Released, Grievance Window Opens Today
TNEA Counselling 2025: Lateral Entry Rank List Released, Grievance Window Opens Today

The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,131 vacancies across various Group C posts, including Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Sorting Assistant (SA)/Postal Assistant (PA), Data Entry Operator (DEO), and others.. The application process began on June 23, 2025.

Important Dates

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Last date to apply online: July 18, 2025
  • Last date to pay application fee: July 19, 2025
  • Form correction window: July 23–24, 2025
RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2025 Notice Out - Check Vacancy, Eligibility &amp; Key Dates
RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2025 Notice Out - Check Vacancy, Eligibility &amp; Key Dates

Eligibility Criteria

For DEO/DEO Grade 'A' posts in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Culture, or SSC: Candidates must have completed Class 12 in the Science stream with Mathematics from a recognised board.

For LDC, JSA, and other DEO posts: Candidates must have passed Class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board or university.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted from September 8 to 18, 2025. The examination will be held in online CBT mode, followed by a Tier 2 descriptive paper for shortlisted candidates. The Tier 2 exam will be conducted tentatively between February and March 2026.

Last updated on 18 Jul 2025
11:07 AM
SSC 2025 Staff Selection Commission SSC CHSL Registration
Similar stories
TNEA 2025

TNEA Counselling 2025: Lateral Entry Rank List Released, Grievance Window Opens Today

SBI PO

SBI PO Prelims Exam 2025 Schedule Out - Check Pattern, Selection Process, and Key Det. . .

RPSC

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2025 Notice Out - Check Vacancy, Eligibility & Key D. . .

Union Public Service Commission exam

UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer Result 2025 Released! Check Details Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TNEA 2025

TNEA Counselling 2025: Lateral Entry Rank List Released, Grievance Window Opens Today

SBI PO

SBI PO Prelims Exam 2025 Schedule Out - Check Pattern, Selection Process, and Key Det. . .

RPSC

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2025 Notice Out - Check Vacancy, Eligibility & Key D. . .

Union Public Service Commission exam

UPSC ESIC Nursing Officer Result 2025 Released! Check Details Here

CBSE 2025

CBSE Superintendent Tier II Answer Key 2025 OUT at cbse.gov.in- Link Inside

Hindustan Academy
Hindustan Academy

Launch your aviation career with guaranteed airline placement

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality