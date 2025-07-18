SSC CHSL 2025 Last Date to Apply Today - Check Application and Exam Details

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to close the online application window for the SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level 2025 examination today, July 18. The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,131 vacancies across various Group C posts.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to close the online application window for the SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level 2025 examination today, July 18. Candidates wishing to join various Group C positions across ministries and departments must complete and submit their SSC CHSL 2025 application forms before the stipulated deadline.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,131 vacancies across various Group C posts, including Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Sorting Assistant (SA)/Postal Assistant (PA), Data Entry Operator (DEO), and others.. The application process began on June 23, 2025.

Important Dates

Last date to apply online: July 18, 2025

Last date to pay application fee: July 19, 2025

Form correction window: July 23–24, 2025

Eligibility Criteria

For DEO/DEO Grade 'A' posts in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Culture, or SSC: Candidates must have completed Class 12 in the Science stream with Mathematics from a recognised board.

For LDC, JSA, and other DEO posts: Candidates must have passed Class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board or university.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted from September 8 to 18, 2025. The examination will be held in online CBT mode, followed by a Tier 2 descriptive paper for shortlisted candidates. The Tier 2 exam will be conducted tentatively between February and March 2026.