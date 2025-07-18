TNEA Counselling 2025: Lateral Entry Rank List Released, Grievance Window Opens Today

Summary The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu, has published the rank list for TNEA Lateral Entry Counselling 2025 on its official website, tnlea.com. Candidates seeking admission to engineering courses via lateral entry can now log in using their registered phone number and password to view their ranks.

For those who find discrepancies in their assigned ranks, the authority has opened a grievance redressal window from July 18 to July 20. During this time, candidates can submit complaints and upload supporting documents through the online portal for verification and correction.

Documents required for TNEA Lateral Entry 2025 Counselling

Class 10 mark sheet

Diploma/BSc semester-wise or consolidated mark sheets

Transfer certificate

Permanent community certificate card (for applicable categories)

Nativity certificate (if applicable)

First graduate certificate and joint declaration (if applicable)

Sri Lankan Tamil refugee certificate (if applicable)

Relevant certificates for special category candidates

Candidates are advised to ensure all certificates are available in electronic or digitally signed format as required.

Special category counselling for differently-abled candidates, ex-servicemen, and eminent sportspersons will take place from July 21 to 23, followed by general counselling beginning July 25. The counselling schedule for supplementary rounds and Scheduled Caste Arunthathiyar (SCA) to Scheduled Caste (SC) category will be announced separately based on the AICTE academic calendar.

For the latest updates, students should regularly visit the official website.