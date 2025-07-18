NEST 2025 Revised Scorecard Out - Only Updated Version to be Considered for Admissions

Summary NISER Bhubaneswar and UM DAE CEBS Mumbai have issued revised scorecards for the NEST 2025 exam. Eligible candidates are advised to log in at nestexam.in using their application number or login credentials to download the updated scorecard.

NISER Bhubaneswar and UM DAE CEBS Mumbai have issued revised scorecards for the NEST 2025 exam after identifying and correcting a minor error in the qualifying percentile. Eligible candidates are advised to log in at nestexam.in using their application number or login credentials to download the updated scorecard, dated July 17, 2025.

In an official notification, NISER stated, “We deeply regret to inform you that a trivial error in qualifying percentile was identified in the NEST 2025 scorecards and has been resolved.”

Steps to Download the Revised Scorecard

Visit the official website at nestexam.in. Click on the login link on the homepage. Enter your application number/login id and password. The revised scorecard will be displayed. Check and download the same for future reference.

While the correction may not have impacted the All India Rank (AIR) or scorecard details for most candidates, all applicants are required to use the revised scorecard for future admissions and counselling. Earlier versions will no longer be considered valid.

Admission Details

The NEST (National Entrance Screening Test) is a compulsory examination for candidates seeking admission to:

NISER, Bhubaneswar: 200 seats (including SC, ST, OBC, Divyangjan reservations + 2 supernumerary seats for J&K & Ladakh)

UM-DAE CEBS, Mumbai: 57 seats (same reservation policy applies)

Candidates who qualified and are listed in the NEST 2025 merit list will be eligible for the next stages of admission, including document verification.

Applicants must check the official website regularly for any further updates and to ensure they use the revised scorecard during the admission process to avoid any disqualification.