SSC Revises Exam Policy for PwBD Candidates, Ends ‘Own Scribe’ Option! Check New Guidelines

In a major policy shift, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised its scribe rules for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), discontinuing the long-standing “own scribe” option. The new framework, aligned with guidelines issued by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), will apply to all SSC exams, including those for which applications have already closed.

As per the DEPwD’s directive, the Commission has been given two years to build a comprehensive pool of qualified scribes. During this period, candidates will be encouraged to rely on assistive technologies such as screen-reading software, Braille or large-print formats, recording devices, and other technological aids.

The “own scribe” facility will be allowed only as a last resort—either until the pool is ready or until the two-year deadline lapses, whichever comes earlier.

Who Can Serve as a Scribe?

The guidelines specify that for central government recruitment exams such as SSC CGL, UPSC, or NDA, scribes must hold an academic qualification two to three years lower than the minimum eligibility criteria of the exam. This aims to prevent unfair advantages while ensuring genuine support for PwBD candidates.

Candidates with blindness, cerebral palsy, or locomotor disabilities affecting both arms can avail of scribe support without additional certification. For other categories, a functional limitation certificate from a competent medical authority is mandatory.

The framework also mandates accessible examination centres with barrier-free entry, ramps, lifts, accessible seating, quiet rooms for neurodiverse candidates, and trained staff. PwBD candidates will now receive 20 minutes of compensatory time per exam hour, irrespective of whether they use a scribe or assistive technology.

Candidates will also be allowed a 20-minute interaction session with their assigned scribe before the test and may request a replacement in case of language or communication issues.

The move comes amid concerns of misuse of the “own scribe” system, with authorities flagging instances of collusion and malpractice. By introducing a centralised scribe pool and encouraging technology adoption, SSC aims to ensure greater consistency and integrity across examination centres.

The guidelines further direct SSC and other recruitment bodies to provide regular training for invigilators and support staff to ensure smooth implementation of the new rules.