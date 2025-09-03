SSC CGL 2025 Reforms: Single Shift Exam, Nearby Centres & Aadhaar Verification Announced

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has introduced major reforms for the upcoming Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination scheduled in September 2025. SSC Chairman S Gopalakrishnan highlighted that candidates had faced several issues in previous years.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has introduced major reforms for the upcoming Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination scheduled in September 2025. In an exclusive interaction with Navbharat Times (NBT), SSC Chairman S Gopalakrishnan highlighted that candidates had faced several issues in previous years, such as computer glitches, faulty devices, Aadhaar verification delays, and centres located far from their hometowns.

To address these challenges, SSC will conduct the CGL exam in a single shift across the country, ensuring that all candidates have the same test experience without discrepancies caused by different sets of papers. Additionally, candidates will now be allotted exam centres within a 100 km radius of their registered address, reducing travel hassles. At present, about 80 percent of applicants receive nearby centres, but SSC aims to increase this number to over 90 percent in the future.

The Commission has also strengthened its evaluation system by introducing a shift-wise normalisation process to ensure fair scoring if there is any variation in the difficulty level of question papers. Further, Aadhaar verification has been made mandatory for all candidates to streamline identification and reduce delays.

In terms of exam management, SSC has restructured vendor responsibilities by appointing four separate agencies for exam centres, security, online applications, and question paper preparation. Importantly, SSC will directly oversee question paper development to maintain quality and consistency.

Dismissing the possibility of returning to the traditional pen-and-paper mode, Gopalakrishnan stated that computer-based testing (CBT) ensures greater security, transparency, and faster results, making it the most efficient option for an exam that witnesses participation from crores of aspirants across India.