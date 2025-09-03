SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL 2025 Reforms: Single Shift Exam, Nearby Centres & Aadhaar Verification Announced

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Sep 2025
09:31 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has introduced major reforms for the upcoming Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination scheduled in September 2025.
SSC Chairman S Gopalakrishnan highlighted that candidates had faced several issues in previous years.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has introduced major reforms for the upcoming Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination scheduled in September 2025. In an exclusive interaction with Navbharat Times (NBT), SSC Chairman S Gopalakrishnan highlighted that candidates had faced several issues in previous years, such as computer glitches, faulty devices, Aadhaar verification delays, and centres located far from their hometowns.

To address these challenges, SSC will conduct the CGL exam in a single shift across the country, ensuring that all candidates have the same test experience without discrepancies caused by different sets of papers. Additionally, candidates will now be allotted exam centres within a 100 km radius of their registered address, reducing travel hassles. At present, about 80 percent of applicants receive nearby centres, but SSC aims to increase this number to over 90 percent in the future.

The Commission has also strengthened its evaluation system by introducing a shift-wise normalisation process to ensure fair scoring if there is any variation in the difficulty level of question papers. Further, Aadhaar verification has been made mandatory for all candidates to streamline identification and reduce delays.

ADVERTISEMENT

In terms of exam management, SSC has restructured vendor responsibilities by appointing four separate agencies for exam centres, security, online applications, and question paper preparation. Importantly, SSC will directly oversee question paper development to maintain quality and consistency.

Dismissing the possibility of returning to the traditional pen-and-paper mode, Gopalakrishnan stated that computer-based testing (CBT) ensures greater security, transparency, and faster results, making it the most efficient option for an exam that witnesses participation from crores of aspirants across India.

Last updated on 03 Sep 2025
09:31 AM
SSC CGL 2025 SSC CGL Staff Selection Commission SSC
Similar stories
ICAI CA 2025

ICAI CA Final and Inter Exams Postponed! Check Details and Official Notice Here

WBJEEB

WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025 Registration Begins September 8; Exam on October 18

MBBS

Bombay HC Quashes Goa Govt's Sports Quota in MBBS, BDS Admissions Midway in NEET Coun. . .

Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA to Begin Registration For Karnataka PGET 2025 Tomorrow- Check Important Dates Her. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
ICAI CA 2025

ICAI CA Final and Inter Exams Postponed! Check Details and Official Notice Here

NSHM Knowledge Campus

People Pulse 2025: NSHM Kolkata to host HR Conclave and Leaders Awards on Sept 5

MBBS

Bombay HC Quashes Goa Govt's Sports Quota in MBBS, BDS Admissions Midway in NEET Coun. . .

WBJEEB

WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025 Registration Begins September 8; Exam on October 18

Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA to Begin Registration For Karnataka PGET 2025 Tomorrow- Check Important Dates Her. . .

Railway exams

West Central Railway Begins Applications for 2,865 Apprentice Posts- Direct Link Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality