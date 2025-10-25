MP NEET UG 2025

MP DME Revises NEET UG 2025 Mop-up Round Counselling Schedule; Merit List Releasing Today

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Oct 2025
13:40 PM

File Image

Summary
As per the new timetable, the state merit list of registered and eligible candidates will be published on October 25, 2025, on the official website — mpneet.gov.in
The MP NEET UG mop-up round seat allotment result will be released on October 29, 2025

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has issued a revised schedule for the mop-up round of MP NEET UG 2025 counselling for admission to MBBS and BDS courses. As per the new timetable, the state merit list of registered and eligible candidates will be published on October 25, 2025, on the official website — mpneet.gov.in.

Candidates who have opted for upgradation during the mop-up round must fill and lock their new choices between October 25 and October 27 (up to 11:59 pm). If they fail to do so within the given timeframe, they will be automatically admitted to their previously allotted colleges.

The MP NEET UG mop-up round seat allotment result will be released on October 29, 2025. Following this, candidates must report to their allotted medical or dental colleges for document verification and admission from October 30 to November 11, 2025 (up to 6 pm).

According to the DME’s revised schedule, the publication of vacancies and the updated merit list will both occur on October 25, while fresh choice filling is mandatory for all participants in this round.

The notice further states that candidates who wish to resign from their allotted seats before October 24, 2025, will incur a penalty of ₹2 lakh, whereas those admitted under the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota will be required to pay a ₹10 lakh penalty, as per existing regulations.

This mop-up round marks the final opportunity for medical and dental aspirants in Madhya Pradesh to secure admission for the 2025–26 academic session under the state quota.

Last updated on 25 Oct 2025
13:45 PM
MP NEET UG 2025 NEET counselling NEET UG 2025
