Intelligence Bureau (IB)

IB Recruitment 2025: Application Begins for 258 ACIO Grade-II/Tech Posts; Link & Eligibility

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Oct 2025
12:47 PM

File Image

Summary
The Intelligence Bureau (IB), operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has announced a major recruitment drive for 258 Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Technical positions.
The online application process has commenced today, October 25.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB), operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has announced a major recruitment drive for 258 Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Technical positions. This recruitment offers a prestigious opportunity for engineering graduates and postgraduates specialising in Computer Science and Electronics and Communication to contribute to India’s national security.

The online application process has commenced today, October 25, on the official MHA website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online until November 16, 2025.

Vacancies and Eligibility

The IB has announced a total of 258 vacancies, distributed across two technical disciplines:

  • Computer Science and Information Technology – 90 posts (40 General, 7 EWS, 24 OBC, 13 SC, 6 ST)
  • Electronics and Communication – 168 posts (74 General, 14 EWS, 44 OBC, 24 SC, 12 ST)

To be eligible, candidates must have qualified for the GATE examination in 2023, 2024, or 2025 in one of the following papers:

Electronics and Communication Engineering (GATE code: EC)

Computer Science and Information Technology (GATE code: CS)

Additionally, candidates should possess either a BE/BTech degree in the relevant discipline from a recognised university or institute or a master’s degree in a related subject.

Age Limit and Application Fee

Applicants must be between 18 and 27 years old as of November 16, 2025. Age relaxations will be applicable for candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government norms.

The application fee is ₹100 for candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories, while candidates belonging to SC, ST, women, and ex-servicemen categories are exempted from paying the fee.

The selection process for IB ACIO Grade-II/Tech recruitment will include a skill test followed by an interview. Final selection will be based on performance across both stages.

Candidates are advised to visit mha.gov.in regularly for updates and to apply before the last date.

Find the direct registration link here.

Last updated on 25 Oct 2025
12:48 PM
Intelligence Bureau (IB) IB ACIO Exam 2025 Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment Registration
