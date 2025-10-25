DMER, Haryana Announces NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result; 4,071 Candidates Allotted Seats

Summary Candidates can now download their allotment letters from the official website — dmer.haryana.gov.in According to the official notification, 209 candidates have received seat upgradation, while 409 candidates’ allotments remain unchanged from the previous round

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana, has announced the Haryana NEET UG 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result. A total of 4,071 candidates have been allotted seats in the third round of counselling for MBBS and BDS courses. Candidates can now download their allotment letters from the official website — dmer.haryana.gov.in.

According to the official notification, 209 candidates have received seat upgradation, while 409 candidates’ allotments remain unchanged from the previous round. The result, initially scheduled for release on October 23, was declared after a short delay.

Those allotted seats are required to deposit the tuition fee between October 24 and October 30, 2025. The document verification process will take place from October 31 to November 2, 2025, followed by the downloading of allotment letters from October 31 to November 3, 2025. Candidates must report to their respective institutes by November 3, 2025, to confirm admission.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DMER clarified that the seat allocation process was conducted based on the preferences filled by candidates, their category, the vacant seat matrix, NEET scores/rank, and in accordance with the Haryana Government’s notifications dated August 8, 2025, for the academic session 2025–26.

This marks the completion of the third round of Haryana NEET UG 2025 counselling, paving the way for final admissions into state medical and dental colleges.