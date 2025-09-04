SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 Exam Schedule and City Slip Out at ssc.gov.in - Admit Card Update

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official schedule for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025. The examination will be conducted in computer-based mode (CBE) across multiple shifts during the 15-day window.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official schedule for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025, confirming that the Tier 1 exam will be held from September 12 to September 26, 2025. The examination will be conducted in computer-based mode (CBE) across multiple shifts during the 15-day window to accommodate the large pool of aspirants.

According to the notification, the SSC CGL Tier 1 will be held on each day of the given schedule—September 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, and 26. Candidates can now check their exam city and date details by logging into the official website, ssc.gov.in, using their SSC OTR number and password.

It is important for candidates to verify their exam date and city, as the SSC CGL 2025 admit card will be released only 2–3 days prior to the respective exam date. For instance, candidates scheduled to appear on September 12 can download their admit cards from September 9 onwards. The Commission will release admit cards in a phased manner, rather than all at once, to ensure a smooth process.

The SSC CGL 2025 recruitment drive will fill 14,582 vacancies across Group B and Group C posts, making it one of the most sought-after competitive examinations in the country.

Find the direct exam city slip download link here.