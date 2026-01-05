SSC Stenographer 2025: Grade C, D Final Answer Key and Candidate Marks Out; Direct Link Here

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially uploaded the final answer keys, candidates’ response sheets, and marks for the Stenographer Grade C and Grade D Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Examination can now access and download these documents from the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially uploaded the final answer keys, candidates’ response sheets, and marks for the Stenographer Grade C and Grade D Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Examination can now access and download these documents from the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in by logging in with their credentials.

According to the official notification issued by the Commission, the final answer keys and response sheets will remain accessible to candidates on the SSC portal until January 17, 2026, up to 6 PM. Candidates are advised to download and save copies of the answer keys, response sheets, and marks within the stipulated timeline, as they will not be available after the deadline.

The SSC had earlier announced the result of the Computer-Based Examination for Stenographer Grade C and Grade D posts on November 28, 2025. Following the declaration of results, the release of the final answer keys and marks allows candidates to review their performance in detail and verify their responses against the officially accepted answers.

To check the final answer key and response sheet, candidates need to visit the official website at ssc.gov.in and log in using their Registration Number and Password. After logging in, candidates should click on the link titled “Final Answer Key and Response Sheet – Stenographer Grade C & D Examination 2025.” The final answer key along with the individual response sheet will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can also view their marks or scorecard from the same login dashboard and download the documents for future reference.

In addition to the answer keys, the SSC has uploaded the marks of both qualified and non-qualified candidates on the official website. Candidates can check their marks by logging in with their Registered ID and Password. The Commission has advised candidates to carefully review all the details and retain a printout of the documents for record purposes.

For further updates and official notices related to the SSC Stenographer recruitment process, candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the official SSC website.

