SSC Reschedules Delhi Police Constable Exam 2025; Announces New Dates for Affected Candidates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced fresh examination dates for the remaining candidates of the Delhi Police Constable Examination 2025. This decision has been taken to accommodate candidates who were unable to secure examination centres earlier due to technical limitations during the slot selection process.

As per the Commission, prior to the extension of the slot selection facility, which was communicated through an official notice dated December 4, 2025, nearly all candidates were provided an opportunity to select their preferred examination date, city, and centre. However, despite the extended window, instances were reported where some candidates were allotted examination centres that did not match their selected city, alternate city, or preferred date. The SSC clarified that these discrepancies occurred due to operational constraints during centre allocation.

In view of the issue, the Commission has decided to conduct a separate examination schedule exclusively for the affected candidates. The Delhi Police Constable Examination 2025 for these remaining candidates will now be held on January 4, January 5, and January 6, 2026. Candidates appearing in these sessions will be issued fresh admission certificates, which are expected to be released two to three days prior to their respective examination dates.

Candidates are required to download their admit cards from the official SSC website. The Commission has advised candidates to regularly check the website for updates related to the release of admission certificates and examination-related instructions.

Earlier, the SSC conducted the Delhi Police Constable (Driver) examination for male candidates on December 16 and December 17, 2025. Following the completion of the examination, the Commission released the provisional answer keys along with the question papers and individual response sheets.

Candidates who appeared for the examination have been provided with an opportunity to challenge the provisional answer key. Objections can be submitted online through the official SSC portal until January 3, 2026. The final results will be prepared after considering the valid challenges raised by candidates, as per the standard evaluation process.

Candidates are advised to stay updated through the official SSC website for further announcements related to the Delhi Police Constable Examination 2025.

Read the official notice here.