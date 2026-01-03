SSC Schedule 2026 Announced: Check CGL Tier-II, MTS and GD Constable Exam Key Dates

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the detailed examination schedule for several major recruitment examinations. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official portal for updates related to examination schedules, self-slotting dates, and admit card releases.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the detailed examination schedule for several major recruitment examinations, including the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 Tier-II, Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025, and the Constable (GD) recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2026.

As per the official notification, the SSC CGL 2025 Tier-II examination will begin on January 18, 2026. On the first day, candidates will appear for Paper I, Section IV, which will consist of the Skill Test, also known as the Data Entry Speed Test (DEST). On January 19, 2026, Paper I will continue with Section I covering Mathematical Abilities and Reasoning and General Intelligence, Section II comprising English Language and Comprehension along with General Awareness, and Section III, which will include the Computer Knowledge Test. On the same day, Paper II for the Statistics subject will also be conducted.

In addition to the CGL examination, the SSC has announced the schedule for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025. This examination is scheduled to commence from February 4, 2026, onwards. The Commission has further informed that the self-slotting facility for this examination will be activated from January 15, 2026, allowing candidates to select their preferred examination slots as per availability.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SSC has also provided tentative dates for the Constable (GD) recruitment examination in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, along with the Rifleman (GD) recruitment in Assam Rifles for 2026. As per the current schedule, these examinations are expected to begin from February 23, 2026, onwards. The Commission has stated that details regarding the commencement of the self-slotting process for this examination will be announced separately in due course.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official portal for updates related to examination schedules, self-slotting dates, and admit card releases.