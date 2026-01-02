SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025 Answer Key Out - Objection Submission to Close Soon

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer keys for the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2025. In addition to releasing the answer keys, the SSC has also opened the challenge window for candidates who wish to raise objections.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer keys for the Delhi Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2025. Along with the answer keys, the Commission has also made available the question papers and individual response sheets of candidates who appeared for the examination. All the documents can be accessed through the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

To download the SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025 answer key, question paper, and response sheet, candidates must log in using their registration number and password. The Commission has clearly stated that the tentative answer keys and response sheets will be available only for a limited period. As per the official notice, these documents will not be accessible after the specified deadline, and no individual requests for providing answer keys or response sheets will be entertained under any circumstances in the future.

In addition to releasing the answer keys, the SSC has also opened the challenge window for candidates who wish to raise objections against the tentative answers. Candidates who are not satisfied with the SSC Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2025 can submit their representations online through the official website until January 3. For each question challenged, candidates will be required to pay a fee of ₹50. The Commission has clarified that representations submitted after the deadline or through any mode other than the prescribed online system will not be accepted.

The SSC has further informed candidates that the sequence of questions and answer options shown in the challenge module may not be the same as what appeared during the examination. This is because a common sequence is displayed for all candidates of a particular shift during the answer key challenge process. However, the responses marked by candidates during the examination have been correctly recorded and are accurately reflected in the system.

Candidates have also been advised that the downloaded question paper and response sheet are strictly meant for personal use and self-evaluation. Any sharing, reproduction, or use of the content for purposes other than personal analysis may attract action under the applicable rules and regulations laid down by the Commission.

The computer-based examination for the Delhi Police constable recruitment was conducted on December 16 and December 17, 2025. Through this recruitment drive, the SSC aims to fill a total of 7,565 constable vacancies in the Delhi Police department.