SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Out for November 12 Exam - Download Guide and Detailed Vacancy

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially issued the admit cards for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2025. Candidates appearing for the Tier-1 recruitment exam can now download their SSC CHSL admit card 2025 from the official website.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially issued the admit cards for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2025. Candidates appearing for the Tier-1 recruitment exam can now download their SSC CHSL admit card 2025 from the official website - ssc.gov.in. The recruitment aims to fill 3,131 Group C vacancies across various central government departments.

After several delays, the SSC CHSL 2025 Tier-1 exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 12, 2025. Candidates were earlier allowed to self-select their exam slots, and the Commission also invited grievances related to slot allotments until November 8.

To download the admit card, candidates must log in to the SSC portal using their registration number and password. The SSC CHSL admit card 2025 is a mandatory document for entry into the exam hall and will also serve as an identity verification document during the examination process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SSC CHSL selection process comprises two stages - Tier-1 and Tier-2 examinations. Candidates who qualify both stages will be considered for Group C posts in different ministries and departments of the Government of India.

As per the official vacancy details, over 939 positions are available in the Ministry of Defence, including departments such as the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), Armed Forces HQ, and Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA). Additionally, 154 vacancies will be filled under the Ministry of Communications, 266 under the Ministry of Finance, and 361 under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.