WBPRB

WBP Constable Admit Card 2025 Out at wbpolice.gov.in - Download Link and Exam Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Nov 2025
09:28 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the WBP Constable admit card for the upcoming Constable Written Examination.
Candidates who have registered for the recruitment can now download their admit cards from the official website, wbpolice.gov.in.

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the WBP Constable admit card for the upcoming Constable Written Examination. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment can now download their admit cards from the official website, wbpolice.gov.in, by logging in with their application number and date of birth.

The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall. Candidates will not be permitted to appear for the exam without the hall ticket. Applicants are advised to carefully verify all details printed on the admit card - such as name, roll number, photograph, exam venue, and reporting time. In case of any discrepancy, they must immediately contact the exam authorities for correction.

The WBP Constable written exam is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2025, across multiple exam centres throughout the state. This examination aims to recruit 11,749 candidates for constable posts under WBPRB/NOTICE – 2024/13 (CONS._WBP_24).

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the written exam, shortlisted candidates will be called for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) as part of the next stage of the selection process.

Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official website for further updates regarding exam instructions and post-exam procedures.

Find the direct admit card download link here.

Last updated on 10 Nov 2025
09:28 AM
WBPRB West Bengal Police Recruitment Board Constables Admit Card Written Test
Similar stories
GUJCET 2026

GUJCET 2026 Exam Date Announced - Check Application Details, Exam Pattern and Syllabu. . .

AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET BiPC Final Phase Seat Allotment 2025 Download Link Active Now! Check Result. . .

WBPRB

WBP SI Result 2025 Declared for Prelims; PMT and PET Admit Card OUT Now

school curriculum

Global Learning in Focus - Chennai Schools to Adopt Western Australian WACE Curriculu. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
GUJCET 2026

GUJCET 2026 Exam Date Announced - Check Application Details, Exam Pattern and Syllabu. . .

AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET BiPC Final Phase Seat Allotment 2025 Download Link Active Now! Check Result. . .

WBPRB

WBP SI Result 2025 Declared for Prelims; PMT and PET Admit Card OUT Now

school curriculum

Global Learning in Focus - Chennai Schools to Adopt Western Australian WACE Curriculu. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 to Be Released Shortly at ssc.gov.in; Tier-I Exam Begins Soo. . .

Institute of Management Technology

Sports, Spirit, and Success: IMT Hyderabad’s Periodos 10.0 Wraps Up in Style!

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality