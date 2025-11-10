WBP Constable Admit Card 2025 Out at wbpolice.gov.in - Download Link and Exam Details

Summary The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the WBP Constable admit card for the upcoming Constable Written Examination. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment can now download their admit cards from the official website, wbpolice.gov.in.

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the WBP Constable admit card for the upcoming Constable Written Examination. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment can now download their admit cards from the official website, wbpolice.gov.in, by logging in with their application number and date of birth.

The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall. Candidates will not be permitted to appear for the exam without the hall ticket. Applicants are advised to carefully verify all details printed on the admit card - such as name, roll number, photograph, exam venue, and reporting time. In case of any discrepancy, they must immediately contact the exam authorities for correction.

The WBP Constable written exam is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2025, across multiple exam centres throughout the state. This examination aims to recruit 11,749 candidates for constable posts under WBPRB/NOTICE – 2024/13 (CONS._WBP_24).

Following the written exam, shortlisted candidates will be called for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) as part of the next stage of the selection process.

Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official website for further updates regarding exam instructions and post-exam procedures.

Find the direct admit card download link here.