SSC CGL 2025 Notification Out - Registration Begins for 14582 Vacancies on ssc.gov.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the much-awaited notification for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025. Along with the detailed notification, the commission has activated the online application window for aspiring candidates. Eligible applicants holding a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university can now apply through the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in. The last date to submit applications is July 4, 2025.

According to the official notification, SSC CGL 2025 will fill 14,582 vacancies across various central government departments, ministries, and offices. The vacancies, however, are tentative, with a detailed post and category-wise breakdown expected to be released soon.

The recruitment drive aims to fill Group B and Group C posts, including positions such as Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Auditor, Accountant, Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Tax Assistant, and more.

The application fee for SSC CGL 2025 is ₹100 for male candidates in the general category. However, female candidates and those belonging to SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen categories are exempted from paying the fee.

To be eligible, candidates must be aged between 18 and 32 years as on the specified cut-off date, with age relaxation applicable to reserved category applicants in accordance with government regulations.

Interested candidates can apply online by completing a simple registration and application process, uploading required documents, and paying the application fee. Applicants are advised to download a copy of their submitted form for future reference.

As per the schedule announced, the Tier-I Computer-Based Examination (CBE) is tentatively set for August 13 to 30, 2025, while Tier-II is likely to take place in December 2025. The selection process will involve two online stages—Tier I for preliminary screening and Tier II for final merit-based selection, followed by document verification.

Find the direct registration link here.