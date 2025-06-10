SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL 2025 Notification Out - Registration Begins for 14582 Vacancies on ssc.gov.in

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 10 Jun 2025
09:29 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the much-awaited notification for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025.
Along with the detailed notification, the commission has activated the online application window for aspiring candidates.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the much-awaited notification for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025. Along with the detailed notification, the commission has activated the online application window for aspiring candidates. Eligible applicants holding a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university can now apply through the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in. The last date to submit applications is July 4, 2025.

When Will UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 be Out? Mains Scheduled for August 22
When Will UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 be Out? Mains Scheduled for August 22

According to the official notification, SSC CGL 2025 will fill 14,582 vacancies across various central government departments, ministries, and offices. The vacancies, however, are tentative, with a detailed post and category-wise breakdown expected to be released soon.

The recruitment drive aims to fill Group B and Group C posts, including positions such as Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Auditor, Accountant, Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Tax Assistant, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

The application fee for SSC CGL 2025 is ₹100 for male candidates in the general category. However, female candidates and those belonging to SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen categories are exempted from paying the fee.

Technical Education Model Curriculum Revamp - AICTE to Integrate AI in All Disciplines!
Technical Education Model Curriculum Revamp - AICTE to Integrate AI in All Disciplines!

To be eligible, candidates must be aged between 18 and 32 years as on the specified cut-off date, with age relaxation applicable to reserved category applicants in accordance with government regulations.

Interested candidates can apply online by completing a simple registration and application process, uploading required documents, and paying the application fee. Applicants are advised to download a copy of their submitted form for future reference.

As per the schedule announced, the Tier-I Computer-Based Examination (CBE) is tentatively set for August 13 to 30, 2025, while Tier-II is likely to take place in December 2025. The selection process will involve two online stages—Tier I for preliminary screening and Tier II for final merit-based selection, followed by document verification.

Find the direct registration link here.

Last updated on 10 Jun 2025
09:30 AM
SSC CGL 2025 Staff Selection Commission SSC CGL Registration SSC
Similar stories
UPSC CSE 2025

When Will UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 be Out? Mains Scheduled for August 22

COMEDK

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Registration for BTech Begins at comedk.org- Read Detail. . .

Bihar government

Admit Card Released For Bihar ITICAT 2025 at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in- Direct Link Her. . .

army recruitment drive

Indian Army Recruitment 2025 Under Technical Entry Scheme Closes Soon- Apply Link Her. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UPSC CSE 2025

When Will UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 be Out? Mains Scheduled for August 22

istock.com/artistgndphotography
Engineering

All about power

istock.com/zhuweiyi49
Debate

AI is creating newer jobs, not fewer jobs

COMEDK

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Registration for BTech Begins at comedk.org- Read Detail. . .

Bihar government

Admit Card Released For Bihar ITICAT 2025 at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in- Direct Link Her. . .

army recruitment drive

Indian Army Recruitment 2025 Under Technical Entry Scheme Closes Soon- Apply Link Her. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality