Technical Education Model Curriculum Revamp - AICTE to Integrate AI in All Disciplines!

Posted on 07 Jun 2025
10:30 AM

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) chairperson TG Sitharam on Friday said artificial intelligence (AI) will be integrated into all branches of technical education.
The Council is now working to include AI in the model curriculums of all technical disciplines, including engineering, information technology, and management studies.

While AICTE had introduced a BTech programme in AI and Data Science as early as 2017, the Council is now working to include AI in the model curriculums of all technical disciplines, including engineering, information technology, and management studies, Sitharam told PTI.

"A committee of experts has been constituted to suggest necessary revisions in the model curriculums. This committee has already held three meetings. I expect the panel to submit its recommendations within the next month on how AI can be incorporated across all branches. Two months after that, we aim to finalise the updated model curriculums," he said.

Based on these new model curriculums, AI-inclusive teaching could begin as early as next academic year, the official said.

He also informed that AICTE has made around 1,000 textbooks available online in 12 Indian languages, which have been downloaded seven lakh times over the past two years.

Currently, 54 technical institutions across the country are offering various courses in these 12 Indian languages, he said.

Sitharam was in Indore to attend a meeting of Parliament's advisory committee, chaired by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The meeting focused on promoting education in Indian languages in schools and higher education institutions.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 07 Jun 2025
10:31 AM
AICTE All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) artificial intelligence (AI)
