SSC CHSL 2024

SSC CHSL 2024 Final Vacancies, Preference Form Out: Steps to Check

Our Correspondent
Posted on 05 Feb 2025
13:25 PM

File Image

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the final vacancy list and the option-cum-preference form for the SSC CHSL 2024 recruitment.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the final vacancy list and the option-cum-preference form for the SSC CHSL 2024 recruitment. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024, can access both documents on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

According to the finalised vacancy list, a total of 3,437 positions will be filled across various departments under different ministries.

How to Check the SSC CHSL 2024 Vacancy List

  1. Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.
  2. Navigate to the ‘Latest News’ or ‘Notices’ section on the homepage.
  3. Look for the link titled ‘SSC CHSL 2024 Final Vacancy List’ and click on it.
  4. The vacancy list will open in PDF format; download and review the document.
  5. Check the vacancies according to department and category-wise allocation
MAH LLB CET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended – Steps to Apply
MAH LLB CET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended – Steps to Apply
Assam TET Answer Key 2025 Out: Steps to Download, Challenge
Assam TET Answer Key 2025 Out: Steps to Download, Challenge

Submission of Option-cum-Preference Form

The option-cum-preference form is now available on the SSC website. Candidates who participated in the Tier 2 examination are required to submit their preferences through their respective candidate login portals. The form submission link is accessible under the ‘My Application’ tab on the SSC portal.

The submission window will be open from February 4 to February 8, 2025. Upon successful submission, candidates will receive a confirmation email at their registered email addresses.

Candidates should note that modifications to the option-cum-preference form will be permitted only during this specified period. The final version submitted by the candidate will be considered definitive. Those who fail to submit their preferences within the stipulated timeframe will not be given another opportunity and will be excluded from the final merit list and selection process. Hence, it is mandatory for all Tier 2 candidates to complete this step to remain eligible for final selection in the SSC CHSL 2024 recruitment process.

Last updated on 05 Feb 2025
13:27 PM
