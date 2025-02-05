MAH LLB CET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended – Steps to Apply

Summary The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has extended the registration deadline for the MAH-LLB 5-Year CET 2025. Candidates can now apply until February 18, 2025, through the official website at mahacet.org.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has extended the registration deadline for the MAH-LLB 5-Year CET 2025. Candidates can now apply until February 18, 2025, through the official website at mahacet.org.

Steps to Apply for MAH LLB CET 2025

Visit the official website at mahacet.org. Click on the registration link on the homepage. Enter the required registration details on the new page. Submit the details and log in to your account. Fill out the application form and make the payment. Submit the form and download a copy for future reference. Keep a hard copy for future use.

Application Fees for MAH LLB CET 2025

Open Category candidates from Maharashtra, candidates from outside Maharashtra (OMS)/ All India candidates, and J&K Migrant candidates: INR 1000

Reserved category candidates: INR 800The fee must be paid online using Internet Payment, Credit/ Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ MasterCard/ Maestro), Internet Banking, IMPS, or Mobile Wallets.

MAH LLB CET 2025 Exam Pattern and Key Details

The MAH-LLB 5-Year CET 2025 will be conducted across selected cities in Maharashtra and outside the state. The examination will feature a single paper with five sections:

Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning

General Knowledge & Current Affairs

Logical & Analytical Reasoning

English

Mathematical Aptitude

The test will consist of 150 multiple choice questions, carrying a total of 150 marks, with no negative marking.

The exam will be available in English and Marathi.