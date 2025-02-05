Assam TET Answer Key 2025 Out: Steps to Download, Challenge

Summary The Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Assam, has officially released the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) answer key 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the answer key on the official website, madhyamik.assam.gov.in.

The Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Assam, has officially released the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) answer key 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the answer key on the official website, madhyamik.assam.gov.in.

How to Download Assam TET 2025 Answer Key

Visit the official website madhyamik.assam.gov.in. Click on the ‘Assam TET Answer Key 2025’ link on the homepage. Select the relevant answer key from the displayed list. Download and save it for future reference.

Objection Window of Assam TET 2025 Answer Key

Candidates dissatisfied with any response in the Assam TET 2025 answer key can raise objections with proper justification through an online portal. As per the official notice, the objection window will remain open until February 20, 2025, and each challenge requires a fee of INR 500 per question.

If the expert committee validates a candidate’s objection, the INR 500 fee will be refunded to the original payment source.

OMR Answer Sheets Available for Download

Along with the answer key, DSE Assam has also released the OMR answer sheets for all six sets of question papers. Candidates can download their scanned OMR sheet until February 20, 2025, by paying a fee of INR 50.

Once the application and payment are processed, candidates will receive an SMS notification on their registered mobile number within a week. After receiving the SMS, they can log in with their credentials and download their OMR sheet.

The Assam TET 2025 exam was conducted on January 19, 2025, for graduate teacher and postgraduate teacher positions under the Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam.