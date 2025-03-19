SSC CGL 2024

SSC CGL Tier 2 Final Answer Key 2024 & Scores Out Amid Transparency Concerns - Details

Posted on 19 Mar 2025
09:49 AM

File Image

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the final answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 2 Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the answer key, along with their individual response sheets and marks, by visiting the official website — ssc.gov.in.

To view and download the final answer key, candidates need to log in using their registered ID and password. As per the official announcement, the SSC CGL Tier 2 final answer key will remain available until April 17, 2025, at 6 PM. It is advised that candidates download their answer keys well in advance to avoid any last-minute issues.

How to Check SSC CGL Tier 2 Final Answer Key 2024

Candidates can follow these steps to access the SSC CGL Tier 2 final answer key:

  • Visit the official website — ssc.gov.in
  • Click on the ‘SSC CGL Final Answer Key’ link available on the homepage.
  • Enter your registration number and password.
  • The final answer key, along with your response sheet and marks, will be displayed.
  • Download and print the answer key for future reference.

The release of the final answer key follows the declaration of the SSC CGL 2024 final results on March 12, 2025. In the Tier 2 examination conducted in January, a total of 18,174 candidates qualified. However, the results sparked concerns among aspirants, with allegations of discrepancies in the normalisation process.

Several candidates claimed that those with lower initial scores saw significant score improvements post-normalisation, raising questions about transparency. In response, the commission clarified that the normalisation process is a standard statistical method used to ensure fairness. Since the SSC CGL exam is conducted in multiple shifts, normalisation adjusts for differences in question difficulty levels across sessions, maintaining equitable assessment standards.

Candidates who wish to analyze their performance can now utilize the final answer key for further clarity. For additional updates and information, candidates are advised to keep visiting the official SSC website.

