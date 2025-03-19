GATE 2025 Result Soon on gate2025.iitr.ac.in - Check Scorecard & Marking Scheme Details

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee is expected to declare the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 results today, March 19, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online using their login credentials.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee is expected to declare the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 results today, March 19, 2025, on the official website — gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online using their login credentials. Along with the results, the institute will also release the GATE 2025 final answer key and the cut-off marks required to qualify.

Additionally, the GATE 2025 scorecard will be available for download from March 28 to May 31. Candidates can access their scorecards by logging in with their enrollment ID and password. For those who miss the deadline, the scorecard can still be downloaded until December 31 by paying a fee of ₹500 per test paper.

Marking Scheme and Final Answer Key

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates were allowed to challenge the provisional answer key between February 27 and March 1, 2025. After reviewing objections, subject experts will finalise the answers, and if any discrepancies are found release the updated key. The results and scores published will be based on the final answer key.

The marking scheme is as follows:

1-mark MCQs: 1/3rd mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

2-mark MCQs: 2/3rd mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

MSQs (Multiple Select Questions) and NAT (Numerical Answer Type) questions have no negative markings.

Partial marking will not be applicable for MSQs.

The GATE 2025 exam was conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 in two shifts across multiple exam centers. This year, the exam was held for 30 test papers. The GATE score is widely recognised for admissions into postgraduate programs at IITs, NITs, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and other institutes. Additionally, several public sector undertakings (PSUs) use GATE scores in their recruitment processes.