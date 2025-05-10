Haryana Public Service Commission

India-Pakistan Escalation Impact: HPSC Postpones May 11 Recruitment Exam

PTI
PTI
Posted on 10 May 2025
09:43 AM

File Image

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has postponed the examinations scheduled for May 11, an official said Friday.

The move comes amid India's ongoing military stand-off with Pakistan and escalating tension between the two neighbouring nations.

A spokesperson of the commission said that these examinations were to be conducted for the posts of Assistant Professor in the College Cadre for the subjects of chemistry and physics.

Originally set for May 11, the exams were to be held in the morning and evening sessions but have now been postponed until further notice.

The spokesperson said that the revised date for the examinations will be informed at a later time.

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for the latest updates.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 10 May 2025
09:44 AM
Haryana Public Service Commission HPSC Recruitment exam
