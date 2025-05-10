India-Pakistan Escalation Impact: HPSC Postpones May 11 Recruitment Exam

Summary The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has postponed the examinations scheduled for May 11. The revised date for the examinations will be informed at a later time.

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has postponed the examinations scheduled for May 11, an official said Friday.

The move comes amid India's ongoing military stand-off with Pakistan and escalating tension between the two neighbouring nations.

A spokesperson of the commission said that these examinations were to be conducted for the posts of Assistant Professor in the College Cadre for the subjects of chemistry and physics.

Originally set for May 11, the exams were to be held in the morning and evening sessions but have now been postponed until further notice.

The spokesperson said that the revised date for the examinations will be informed at a later time.

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for the latest updates.

