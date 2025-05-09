CBSE 2025

Will the CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025 be Declared in Two Halves? Board Issues Statement

Our Correspondent
Posted on 09 May 2025
10:30 AM

File Image

Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a strong clarification against a fake notice circulating online about the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2025. The viral message falsely claimed that the board would declare results in two halves on different dates to manage website traffic.

According to the fake notice, CBSE 10th results 2025 would be announced for half the students on May 9 and the remaining on May 15, while CBSE 12th results would be declared on May 14 and May 16. It further alleged that the results were delayed due to the implementation of this so-called “halfway grouped method.”

However, in an official post titled "#CBSE Fact Check #Fake News Alert," the board dismissed the claims as entirely false. CBSE confirmed that no changes have been made to the result declaration process. The board reiterated that any updates regarding result dates would be officially announced on the CBSE website — cbse.gov.in.

CBSE HQ official X handle

The board clarified that the only recent procedural change relates to post-result activities. Now, students seeking revaluation or mark verification must first obtain photocopies of their answer scripts before applying for retotaling or revaluation.

Meanwhile, CBSE has already released the six-digit Digilocker access code for schools to distribute among students for downloading their marksheets and certificates once results are officially declared.

Students and parents are advised to stay vigilant, rely only on official CBSE announcements, and avoid falling for misleading information circulating on social media.

Last updated on 09 May 2025
10:30 AM
CBSE 2025 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board Exams 2025
