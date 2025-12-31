NTA Releases UGC NET December 2025 Admit Cards For January 3-7 Exams; Direct Link Here

Summary Candidates scheduled to appear for the exams on January 3, 5, 6, and 7 can download their hall tickets from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in The UGC NET December 2025 examination is being conducted for 85 subjects in computer-based test (CBT) mode at various centres across the country

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the remaining examinations of the UGC NET December 2025 session. Candidates scheduled to appear for the exams on January 3, 5, 6, and 7 can download their hall tickets from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET December 2025 examination is being conducted for 85 subjects in computer-based test (CBT) mode at various centres across the country. The exams are scheduled on December 31, January 2, 3, 5, 6, and 7, and are being held in two shifts each day. The first shift runs from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, while the second shift is scheduled from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

The testing agency had earlier issued the admit cards for candidates appearing in the January 2 examination. Prior to the release of hall tickets, candidates were informed about their exam city and date through the UGC NET December 2025 city intimation slip.

Candidates appearing for the examination are advised to carry a printed copy of the UGC NET admit card 2025 along with a valid government-issued photo identity proof to the examination centre for verification.

The UGC NET is conducted to determine eligibility for the award of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), recruitment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes in Indian universities and institutions.

For further updates and detailed instructions, candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA website.