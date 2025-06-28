SSC Stenographer 2025 Result: Commission Begins Post Preference Submission; Issues Notice

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued an important notification for candidates who appeared in the Skill Test for Stenographer Grade C and D recruitment 2025. All eligible candidates are required to submit their option-cum-preferences for posts and departments on the official website (ssc.gov.in) by July 1, 2025.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued an important notification for candidates who appeared in the Skill Test for Stenographer Grade C and D recruitment 2025. All eligible candidates are required to submit their option-cum-preferences for posts and departments on the official website (ssc.gov.in) by July 1, 2025.

As per the official notice, this submission is mandatory before the final result declaration. Candidates who fail to submit their preferences within the specified window will not be considered for final selection, and no further opportunity will be provided. The last submitted preferences will be treated as final, and no grievances or requests in any form will be entertained after the deadline.

“Candidates who fail to exercise their Optioncum-Preference(s) during the aforesaid period, shall not be given any further opportunity for submission of their Option-cum-Preference(s) and such candidates will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list/final selection. Therefore, the candidates who have appeared in SKILL TEST are required to mandatorily exercise their Option-cum-Preference(s) for consideration of their candidature in the final merit list/final selection in STENOGRAPHER GRADE ‘C’ & ‘D’ EXAMINATION, 2024,” the notice specifically informed.

Candidates belonging to the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category are specifically advised to choose preferences only for posts suitable to their disability type. If a PwBD candidate is allotted a post deemed unsuitable for their category, their candidature may be cancelled by the respective user department.

All candidates must log in at ssc.gov.in, submit their preferences carefully, and download a copy for future reference before the July 1, 2025, deadline.

Before submitting preferences, applicants must also ensure they meet the required physical and medical standards for the posts they opt for. Seat allotment will be strictly based on the preferences provided by the candidates.

The SSC Stenographer Skill Test 2025 was conducted on April 16 and April 17, 2025, for candidates shortlisted from Paper 1, the results for which were declared on March 5, 2025.

Read the official notice here.