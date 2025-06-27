SSC GD 2025

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2025 and Scorecard Out at ssc.gov.in - Direct Download Link

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Jun 2025
09:32 AM

File Image

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the SSC GD final answer key 2025 for the recruitment of Constable (GD) posts.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download their answer key, along with their individual response sheets, by logging into the official website — ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the SSC GD final answer key 2025 for the recruitment of Constable (GD) posts. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download their answer key, along with their individual response sheets, by logging into the official website — ssc.gov.in. The download facility will remain active until July 10, 2025.

The SSC GD exam was conducted in February 2025 for the recruitment of Constables (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy positions in the Narcotics Control Bureau. Following the declaration of the SSC GD result 2025 on June 17, the commission has now made the final answer keys and response sheets available for candidates to verify their performance.

To access the final answer key, candidates must enter their roll number and password as specified on their admission certificate. In addition to the answer key, candidates can also view and download their question papers and scorecards during this window.

The commission has advised candidates to download and save their answer keys, response sheets, and scorecards, as these documents will not be available after the deadline. From June 26 to July 10, 2025, candidates can also check their computer-based examination marks by logging into the SSC portal using their registered credentials.

Candidates who qualify for the SSC GD 2025 computer-based examination will proceed to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Medical Examination. The final selection will be made based on the candidate’s performance in these stages and the cutoff marks announced by SSC. The list of shortlisted candidates for the next phase of recruitment is expected to be released shortly on the official website.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 27 Jun 2025
09:33 AM
SSC GD 2025 Staff Selection Commission SSC SSC GD Constable Recruitment Answer Key Scorecard
