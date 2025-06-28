NEET MDS 2025 Counselling Final Seat Matrix Out - Round 1 Choice Filling to End Soon

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially released the final seat matrix for NEET MDS Counselling 2025. Candidates can now check the detailed seat matrix and register for counselling via the official MCC portal — mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially released the final seat matrix for NEET MDS Counselling 2025, confirming a total of 1,574 seats available for postgraduate dental courses across India. Candidates can now check the detailed seat matrix and register for counselling via the official MCC portal — mcc.nic.in.

The NEET MDS 2025 result was declared by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on May 15, 2025, with 30,435 candidates having registered for the exam this year. In a significant move, the cut-off marks have been slightly reduced across all categories to broaden eligibility for admissions. General and EWS candidates now require 261 marks (50th percentile), General-PwD candidates need 244 marks (45th percentile), and SC, ST, and OBC-NCL candidates must secure 227 marks (40th percentile) to qualify for counselling.

The NEET MDS 2025 counselling process will include four rounds — Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and a Stray Vacancy Round. The Round 1 counselling registration window is open until June 30, during which candidates can fill in their preferences for courses and colleges and submit the required application fee.

The counselling will allocate 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government dental colleges (excluding states like Jammu and Kashmir unless they opt in), 100% seats in deemed universities, and 50% AIQ seats in central universities such as Delhi University – Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (DU-MAIDS), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), and Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Seats in Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) institutions and 50% state quota seats in government and private colleges will be filled through separate state counselling processes.

As per the final seat matrix, 396 AIQ seats are available in government colleges, 1,142 in deemed universities, and 36 in central universities, bringing the total to 1,574 seats for this year’s NEET MDS counselling. Candidates eager to secure a postgraduate dental seat are advised to complete their registrations and choice fillings on time to avoid missing out.

Find the category-wise seat matrix: Final DU/BHU/AMU, Final Deemed, Final AIQ