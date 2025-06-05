TS TET 2025

TS TET June 2025 - Exam Dates Announced, Mock Test Link Activated! All Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 05 Jun 2025
10:29 AM

File Image

Summary
The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, has officially published the complete schedule for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS/TG TET) 2025 June session.
According to the official announcement, the test will be held in two shifts daily.

The TS TET is a compulsory qualifying examination for candidates looking to secure teaching positions in government and private schools in Telangana. According to the official announcement, the test will be held in two shifts daily — morning (9 AM to 11.30 AM) and afternoon (2 PM to 4.30 PM) — giving candidates the flexibility to appear for either Paper I, Paper II, or both, based on the classes they intend to teach. Paper I is for those aiming to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper II is meant for candidates interested in teaching Classes 6 to 8.

The exams will take place between June 18 and June 30, 2025, and will be conducted in an entirely computer-based format.

According to the official schedule, the admit card release is scheduled for June 9. Registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets by visiting the official website (tgtet.aptonline.in). All candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to their respective exam centres.

In addition to the main exam schedule, the Department of School Education has also launched a mock test facility to help candidates familiarise themselves with the computer-based examination format. This online mock test is accessible through a direct link provided on the official TS TET examination portal.

The results for TS TET 2025 are expected to be announced by July 22, 2025.

Find the direct mock test link here.

Last updated on 05 Jun 2025
10:30 AM
TS TET 2025 Department of School Education Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test exam schedule
