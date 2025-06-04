CSIR NET 2025 June Registration Begins at csirnet.nta.ac.in - Link and Detailed Schedule

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially commenced the application and released the notification for the CSIR NET June 2025 session. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can now register for the exam through the official website — csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially commenced the application and released the notification for the CSIR NET June 2025 session. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can now register for the exam through the official website — csirnet.nta.ac.in. The registration window is open from June 3 to June 23, 2025 (up to 11:59 PM). The deadline to pay the application fee is June 24, 2025.

The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) is held twice a year to determine eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship/Assistant Professorship in Indian universities and colleges. The CSIR NET June 2025 examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 26, 27, and 28, 2025, in online mode (Computer-Based Test).

How to Apply

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the ‘Joint CSIR-UGC NET June-2025: Register/Login’ link on the homepage.

Register as a new user and log in with the credentials.

Fill out the application form carefully, and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

The correction window for submitted applications will be available on June 25 and 26, 2025, allowing candidates to make necessary modifications before the final submission.

According to the official notification, candidates are strictly prohibited from submitting more than one application form. Any candidate found submitting multiple applications will be disqualified, regardless of the stage at which the applications are submitted.

Find the direct registration link here.