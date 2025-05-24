Staff Selection Commission

SSC Introduces New Authentication Policy for Exams; June 2025 Calendar Out

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that Aadhaar-based authentication will be introduced as an optional facility at key stages of its upcoming recruitment exams.
The commission also released its SSC exam calendar 2025 for June exams.

In a move to strengthen the recruitment process and enhance convenience for candidates, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that Aadhaar-based authentication will be introduced as an optional facility at key stages of its upcoming recruitment exams.

Alongside traditional photograph and biometric verification methods, the Aadhaar-linked process aims to improve fairness and curb impersonation incidents. The commission stated that this feature will offer a faster and smoother verification process for genuine candidates.

Where Aadhaar Authentication Will Apply?

Candidates can opt for Aadhaar authentication at the following stages:

  • One Time Registration (OTR): Using Aadhaar OTP or face authentication.
  • Exam Centres: Through Aadhaar-based fingerprint or iris biometric verification.
  • Physical Tests, Medical Exams, and Document Verification: Real-time Aadhaar authentication as per UIDAI standards.
  • At Final Joining: To ensure seamless and secure identity verification.

Candidates who choose Aadhaar authentication will undergo fewer physical checks, face minimal procedural delays, and will be permitted entry to exam venues closer to the gate closing time.

Option for Non-Aadhaar Users

Those opting out of Aadhaar authentication can upload alternative documents such as: PAN card/Passport/Voter ID/Driving License/Birth Certificate/School Certificates/Utility Bills/Bank Passbook/Rent Agreement/Recent passport-sized photograph.

SSC June 2025 Exam Dates

The commission also released its SSC exam calendar 2025 for June exams:

  • JSA/LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Exam 2024: June 15, 2025
  • SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Exam 2024: June 15, 2025
  • ASO Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Exam 2022-2024: June 15, 2025

Candidates are advised to visit the official SSC website for further updates and detailed notifications.

Read the detailed notification here.

