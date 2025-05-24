CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025: NTA Extends Accountancy Retest Application Deadline; Direct Link

Our Correspondent
Posted on 24 May 2025
09:22 AM

File Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for candidates to submit their consent for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 Accountancy paper retest.
This opportunity comes after the NTA introduced a revised exam pattern for the accountancy paper.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for candidates to submit their consent for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 Accountancy paper retest. Candidates now have until 1 PM today, May 24, to register their decision on the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

NEET PG 2025 - What are the Key Reforms Proposed By SC to Curb Seat Blocking? All Details
NEET PG 2025 - What are the Key Reforms Proposed By SC to Curb Seat Blocking? All Details

This opportunity comes after the NTA introduced a revised exam pattern for the accountancy paper, offering students the option to either appear for the retest or retain their original score from the examination held between May 13 and May 16.

According to the official notice, “In case of no response (Yes/No) is received within the stipulated time, the scores obtained in the test conducted during 13th to 16th May 2025 shall be considered as final score.”

Revised Exam Pattern

As per the updated format, students will now have the flexibility to select between Unit 5 and an optional unit — a change designed to improve fairness and address feedback from examinees. The revised pattern came into effect from May 22, 2025.

CUET UG Admit Card 2025 Out Now on cuet.nta.ac.in: Download Link for May 26-June 3 Exams
CUET UG Admit Card 2025 Out Now on cuet.nta.ac.in: Download Link for May 26-June 3 Exams

In addition, the NTA has issued admit cards for CUET UG 2025 exams, scheduled to be conducted from May 26 to June 3 in multiple shifts. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official CUET UG website using their login credentials.

While the retest date for the accountancy paper is yet to be announced, candidates are advised to stay updated through the official NTA website for further notifications.

Find the direct consent submission link here.

Last updated on 24 May 2025
09:23 AM
CUET UG 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA) Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate
