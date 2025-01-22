SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2024 Out - Download Link and Preference Submission Window Update

Summary The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the tier 2 answer key and response sheet for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can now access the provisional answer key through the official website, (ssc.gov.in), using their registration number and password.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the tier 2 answer key and response sheet for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can now access the provisional answer key through the official website, (ssc.gov.in), using their registration number and password.

Steps to Download the SSC CGL 2024 Tier 2 Answer Key

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Select the CGL Tier II answer key option on the homepage.

Click on the link provided inside the answer key notification pdf.

Log in using your roll number and password.

Download the answer key and response sheet for review.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates are advised to review the answer key carefully and utilise the objection facility if discrepancies are found.

Provisional Answer Key Challenge Window

SSC has activated the objection facility for candidates dissatisfied with the provisional answer key. Objections can be raised online until 6 PM on January 24, 2025, by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹100 per question or answer challenged. Objections submitted after the deadline will not be entertained under any circumstances.

According to the SSC notification, “Representations in respect of the Tentative Answer Key(s), if any, may be submitted online from 21.01.2025 (06.00 PM) to 24.01.2025 (06.00 PM) on payment of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged.”

Option-Cum-Preference Window Update

The SSC also announced that it will activate the Option-cum-Preference window for candidates before declaring the final results. This window will allow candidates to submit their job preferences within a stipulated time frame, as detailed in an upcoming official notice.

The notification emphasised that failure to submit preferences during this period will disqualify candidates from being included in the final merit list and selection process.

Find the direct answer key download link here.